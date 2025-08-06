 
Piers Morgan criticises Beyoncé over Marilyn Monroe-inspired ad

The journalist said he was disappointed to the singer appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad

August 06, 2025

Piers Morgan sparked controversy Tuesday, accusing Beyoncé of cultural appropriation in her new Levi’s advertisement, which draws inspiration from Marilyn Monroe’s iconic style.

In a post on X, Morgan wrote, “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.” 

The comment ignited a heated online debate about artistic homage versus appropriation.

The advertisement, part of Levi’s latest campaign, features Beyoncé channeling Monroe’s classic 1950s glamour, reminiscent of the late actress’s roles in films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. 

Beyoncé, a global superstar known for her genre-defying work, has not publicly responded to Morgan’s criticism.

Morgan’s remarks drew mixed reactions. Some X users defended Beyoncé, arguing the ad pays tribute to Monroe’s timeless style, while others echoed Morgan’s sentiment, questioning the ethics of adopting another cultural icon’s image. 

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has faced scrutiny over artistic choices; her 2022 album Renaissance also sparked debates about cultural references.

The controversy underscores ongoing discussions about the line between inspiration and appropriation in pop culture. 

Neither Beyoncé’s representatives nor Levi’s have indicated whether the ad campaign will be altered amid the backlash.

