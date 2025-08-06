Dave Franco reveals if he wants to play Luigi Mangione in biopic

Dave Franco breaks silence on Luigi Mangione biopic fan casting

Dave Franco has responded to fans’ appeals for him to play Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year, in a biopic.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live to promote his new film Together, the actor and filmmaker revealed that he’s open to playing Luigi.

When asked about it, he replied, "Oh, how do I answer this," Franco began. "Um… no one has approached me about it yet, I’ll say that."

"More people in my life reached out about this exact thing than anything else that has ever happened," Franco said. "So let’s just say I’m open if it’s the right people, and let’s leave it at that."

After Luigi, 27, was arrested last year, social media went into frenzy over his apparent resemblance to the Now You See Me star. Luigi was praised for his looks and became an internet heartthrob.

Luigi is currently awaiting trial after being indicted on 11 state charges and four federal ones, including first-degree murder.

While a biopic isn’t announced, several documentaries were announced as the case made headlines.

Meanwhile, Franco stars opposite his wife, Alison Brie, in their horror film Together. The film has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently in cinemas. Dave Franco will next be seen in Regretting You, which is based on a Colleen Hoover novel.