Cher's talking to dead mom to save troubled son Elijah: Source

Cher reportedly believes in spiritualism and the idea of connecting with loved ones beyond the grave.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, insiders revealed that the music legend has been turning to her late mother, Georgia Holt, in a desperate effort to save her son Elijah Blue Allman.

The Believe hitmaker has been "beside herself" with worry over Elijah's ongoing battle with addiction, particularly following his recent overdose and hospitalization.

According to sources close to the singer, she has been reaching out to her late mother daily, hoping for guidance and strength.

"She misses her mom more than anything now that her relationship with Elijah is in such a horrible state," a source begam.

They also added, "She's climbing the walls with worry, barely eating and hardly sleeping a wink."

For those unversed, Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, passed away in 2022, and since then, the singer has reportedly turned to mediums to stay connected with her.

"In the years since Georgia died, connecting to her through mediums is the best Cher can do, and it's giving her some measure of comfort," an insider revealed adding that she "feels Georgia's presence and knows her mom is there with her."

Now, with her only son from her marriage to rocker Gregg Allman facing yet another battle with substance abuse, Cher is looking beyond the physical world for strength.

"She talks to her mom every day," the insider added and concluded, "Cher doesn’t care if people think she’s crazy. She can feel her mom’s empathy and understanding from the world beyond."