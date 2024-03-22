Photo: Kevin Costner's ex-wife regrets parting ways from the actor?

Kevin Costner’ ex-wife Christine Baumgartner reportedly regrets parting ways from the actor.

For the unfamiliar, Costner and Baumgartner's finalized their divorce on 16 February 2024 after a marriage of 19 years.

According to a new report from RadarOnline, an insider shared, “She’s kicking herself for forcing Kevin to agree to a divorce when she was living the high life with unlimited funds at her disposal and everything paid for by her husband.”

This news comes after an insider revealed to People, “Christine hopes there will be less drama now.”

“Kevin got what he wanted — she is out of the family house. Christine is relieved about it. She is happy to move on,” they added.

The insider claimed that Christine is just focusing on the brought-up of her kids with the Yellowstone hitmaker.

The source also mentioned, “She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends.”

“Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids,” they concluded.

In September 2023, a spokesperson for Kevin also shared with the publication that the former couple "have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”