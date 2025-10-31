A$AP Rocky reveals balancing music, being a father makes him ‘happy'

A$AP Rocky loves balancing fatherhood with his music career

A$AP Rocky just admitted he loves his music career, fatherhood and balancing them.

The 37-year-old rapper has three children, namely daughter Rocki, six weeks, and sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, who he shares with his partner Rihanna, 37 and described being a dad as the most fulfilling part of his life.

In a new interview with Perfect Magazine, he discussed what brings him joy and joy, “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy.”

He continued: “I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”

“It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things,” the Sundress hitmaker added.

Earlier this month, Rocky spoke to Complex about what he considered his best creation of the year, giving a lighthearted answer that reflected his family pride.

He said while laughing: “My daughter.”

“That’s my favourite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish,” A$AP Rocky further mentioned cheekily.