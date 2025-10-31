ASAP Rocky seemingly confirms marriage with Rihanna

ASAP Rocky calls himself 'loving husband' to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky called himself Rihanna's "loving husband" in a new interview.

In an interview with Perfect Magazine, Rocky made the comment, seemingly confirming that he and Rihanna are married.

"Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy," the dad-of-three told the outlet.

"That’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man, and being able to be an artisan," he gushed.

The couple, who share sons RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, welcomed a daughter in September this year.

This isn’t the first time the Praise The Lord hitmaker has hinted that he and the Umberalla singer are married.

Last month, he told Elle, "How you know I’m not already a husband?"

But he added, "I’m still not gonna confirm it."

In June 2023, he called Rihanna his "wife" in an onstage shout-out.

"I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf***ing building!" he said during his second set.

Meanwhile, Rihanna loves that Rocky is so family-oriented and finds joy in seeing their sons be so attached to him.

She told Harper’s Bazaar in February: "I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me. And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best."

A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna in 2021 by calling her "the one."