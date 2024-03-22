 
menu

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health

Queen Camilla has issued a major update on King Charles health as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.

Camilla shared about King Charles health during her visit to Northern Ireland.

Giving update on the King’s health, Queen Camilla said he is “doing very well”, adding: “I try to keep him in order.”

According to Daily Express UK, Queen Camilla went on to say King Charles "was very disappointed he couldn't come [to North Ireland]."

Later, the palace shared Camilla’s photos from her solo visit with caption “Good morning, Belfast!”

The post further reads: “Her Majesty has met some of the very best of Northern Ireland’s artisan and family producers - including owners and staff from Coffey’s Butchers, Knotts Bakery and Arcadia Delicatessen.

Traditional skills and methods of working are highly valued by these businesses, which also play an important role in supporting the community.

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor

Bruce Willis wife pens sweet post to celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with actor
Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy

Princess Eugenie shares stunning pictures for first time after Kate Middleton's photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting

Robert Downey Jr. reveals his secret passion besides acting
Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Prince Harry branded ‘naughty boy' who wants share in King Charles succession

Kate Middleton team acts like ‘mature adults' amid online hearsay

Kate Middleton team acts like ‘mature adults' amid online hearsay

Kate Middleton gives Prince William ‘solidity' he lost after Princess Diana

Kate Middleton gives Prince William ‘solidity' he lost after Princess Diana

Bianca Censori's dad 'summons' Kanye West to Austrailia

Bianca Censori's dad 'summons' Kanye West to Austrailia
Michael Keaton-starrer 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' sequel drops teaser

Michael Keaton-starrer 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' sequel drops teaser
Josh Peck breaks silence on Drake Bell's accusations

Josh Peck breaks silence on Drake Bell's accusations

Shakira's sons develop special 'coping mechanism' after Gerard Pique split

Shakira's sons develop special 'coping mechanism' after Gerard Pique split
Kanye West's ‘secret tactic' to ‘take revenge on' Kim Kardashian exposed

Kanye West's ‘secret tactic' to ‘take revenge on' Kim Kardashian exposed
Prince Harry, William ‘control freaks' over children photographs

Prince Harry, William ‘control freaks' over children photographs