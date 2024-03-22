Queen Camilla shares major update on King Charles health

Queen Camilla has issued a major update on King Charles health as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.



Camilla shared about King Charles health during her visit to Northern Ireland.

Giving update on the King’s health, Queen Camilla said he is “doing very well”, adding: “I try to keep him in order.”

According to Daily Express UK, Queen Camilla went on to say King Charles "was very disappointed he couldn't come [to North Ireland]."

Later, the palace shared Camilla’s photos from her solo visit with caption “Good morning, Belfast!”

The post further reads: “Her Majesty has met some of the very best of Northern Ireland’s artisan and family producers - including owners and staff from Coffey’s Butchers, Knotts Bakery and Arcadia Delicatessen.



Traditional skills and methods of working are highly valued by these businesses, which also play an important role in supporting the community.