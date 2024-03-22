 
George Strait manager, Erv Woolsey breathes his last at 80

Web Desk
Friday, March 22, 2024

George Strait’s manager, Erv Woolsey, the one who discovered the King of Country music and raised him to popularity, passed away at the age of 80.

According to Variety, a representative revealed that the I Cross My Heart singer’s manager died on Wednesday, Marrch 20, 2024, Clearwater, Florida while he was under doctors’ care after he suffered from some complications post-surgery.

Mourning the death of his manager and long-time friend, the artist said in a statement, “My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn’t overcome it.”

“He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won’t ever be the same without him,” Strait further noted.

George Strait’s manager, Erv Woolsey, was one of the most famous managerial names of Nashville, who had a huge hand behind the successful careers of Lee Ann Womack, Dierks Bentley, Ronnie Milsap and Clay Walker.

