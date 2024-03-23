Zoe Saldana movie 'The Absence of Eden' gears for release

Zoe Saldana just geared to appear on the big screens with her film, The Absence of Eden.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the outlet who exclusively debuted the film’s trailer, explained Saldana’s role of an undocumented immigrant.

The plot of her film revolves around Saldana’s character working with a morally grey ICE agent to protect the life of an innocent girl from a ruthless mob.

"Your crops, your children, your future. We make it all real. And what do you do? You just stand there and take and take and take and take and take," Saldana screams in an agonizing moment of the trailer.

The Absence of Eden also marks her husband, Marco Perego’s directorial debut, who is a visual artist, writer, and producer.



"I think from the artistic perspective what was interesting to me was why history is always coming around, and why human beings don't really try to look inside themselves and try to really advance in the next level of human behavior," Perego told the outlet.

Continuing his conversation, he added, "The movie is not about the border; the movie is about humanity. It is a question about human beings."

Reportedly, the film is inspired by a sculpture that he did back in 2017 where he depicted the fleeing children of Syria to Italy as he filled 714 shoes with concrete.