Shakira reveals what 'kept her together' amid messy Gerard Pique split

By
Web Desk
|

Friday, March 22, 2024

Photo: Shakira reveals what 'kept her together' amid messy Gerard Pique split

Shakira reportedly values something better than “love” after parting ways with ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.

Recently, the Columbian songstress sat down for a confessional with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

In this chat, Zane asked the Waka Waka songstress, "What's really, truly important to you now?"

Shakira simply replied that now she considers "friendship" more important than love because of its longevity.

"I think friendship lasts longer than love," the 47-year-old songstress declared.

Elaborating further on the reason for this change in views, she shared, "I wasn't one of those people who valued friendship as much. I've always valued family, and having a partner in a couple. I've always been in a couple."

"But then when that wasn't there, and when I lost my boys and when I had to face the darkest and the hardest moments of my life, friends were there. And they kept me together,” she revealed.

In conclusion, the songstress added, “Those who did really showed me the true, the true meaning of life. I might not grow old with a partner, but I will grow old surrounded by good friends."

