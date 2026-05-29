Olivia Rodrigo reveals how major life change inspired edits in new album

Olivia Rodrigo began working on her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, while she appeared to be in a happy relationship with Louis Partridge.

Fans have had a lot of questions about her writing a sad love album while being in a relationship, but the pop star, 23, recently revealed that she actually went back to the songs that she had initially written and edited them when she was in the throes of a painful breakup.

During a recent interview, the drivers license hitmaker noted, "Dan and I had the fun challenge of going back to some love songs from the album and making them a little more honest, sad, and even a little scary. That's what happened with purple, which started as a romantic song but ended up becoming a track about the moment when doubt starts to become part of the narrative."

The concept of changing the album as her relationship changed seemed intriguing to fans who also expressed that they would love to see the original demos of the album.

Taking to social media, fans wrote, "i would lovelovelove to hear demos of the og songs after the album release. so interested to see the changes they made."

They also gushed over the teased song, writing, "purple is really gonna be one of the absolute best on the album."

A third chimed in, "lives are gonna be changed," when the album comes out.