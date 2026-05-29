Joan Cusack makes rare appearance in over a decade at ‘Toy Story 5' premiere

Joan Cusack stepped back into the spotlight Thursday, making her first red carpet appearance in more than ten years at the Toy Story 5 premiere in London.

The 63-year-old actress, who reprised her beloved role as the voice of cowgirl Jessie, joined costars Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Greta Lee (Lilypad), and Tony Hale (Forky), along with director Andrew Stanton, for the film’s UK launch event.

Cusack stunned in a crisp white dress shirt tucked into a flowing black maxi skirt, accessorized with thick black rimmed glasses for a chic, office smart look.

Her bob haircut with eyebrow length bangs completed the understated ensemble.

She posed for photos with her castmates and her longtime husband, Richard Burke, marking a rare public appearance since her last red carpet outing at the 2015 Emmy Awards, where she won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Shameless.

The Saturday Night Live alum, who has earned two Academy Award nominations for Working Girl (1989) and In & Out (1998), has largely stepped away from Hollywood in recent years to focus on family life in Chicago with Burke and their two sons.

Cusack told The Huffington Post in 2019 that living in Chicago allowed her family to avoid the pressures of Hollywood.

“In LA, it’s easy to get caught up in what you look like or how much money you have, and those aren’t values I want my kids to adopt,” she said.