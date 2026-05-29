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Zayn Malik's ex reveals she's finally getting married

One Direction star Zayn Malik’s most notable exes include supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Perrie Edwards
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Zayn Malik&apos;s ex reveals she&apos;s finally getting married
Zayn Malik’s ex reveals she’s finally getting married

Perrie Edwards, who was formerly engaged to One Direction alum Zayn Malik, is finally getting married.

Four years after getting engaged to her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Little Mix star shared an exciting wedding update.

The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after five years of dating, is planning to tie the knot this year.

In a new interview with 1883 Magazine, Perrie was asked about her exciting plans coming up this year.

“There’s so much in both my personal and professional life – my wedding! I tried on the dress the other day and I’m so happy with it', she said.

The soon to be married couple share four-year-old son Axel and a four-month-old son Alanis.

After prioritising parenthood and their careers, it seems the time is finally right for the pair to say “I do.”

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