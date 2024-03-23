Piers Morgan reacts after Royal fans ask him to leave Kate Middleton alone

File Footage

Piers Morgan clapped back at social media users after they accused him of “harassing” Kate, the Princess of Wales, into giving a statement amid bizarre controversies.



The talk show host had asked Kate Middleton and Prince William to “explain” why she hasn’t stepped out in public since her surgery, as speculations about her whereabouts were on the rise.

After Kate revealed of her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video, Morgan rushed to share the news on his account on X (previously twitter) prompting people to ask him to leave Kate alone.

Reacting to them, the talk show host posted, “People on here shrieking ‘LEAVE KATE ALONE!’ when they have spent the past few weeks spewing insane conspiracy theories about her is beyond parody.”

“Shut up, you shameless hypocrites,” Morgan added.

For the unversed, during a recent episode of his Uncensored show, Morgan told Kate and Prince William to ditch the late Queen Elizabeth’s motto of “never complain, never explain.”

He even appeared on TMZ's Where is Kate Middleton? Special and said that he is not “convinced” that Kate’s Mother’s Day photo was taken a week before she posted it online.

Yesterday, soon after the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis, several users on X (previously Twitter) slammed Morgan for “harassing” her into giving a statement.