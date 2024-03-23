Angelina Jolie ‘not happy’ as Shiloh decides to move in with Brad Pitt: Source

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has decided to move out of her mom Angelina Jolie’s house to shift to her dad Brad Pitt’s luxury mansion till she turns 18, as per latest reports.



However, an insider revealed that the Maleficent star was not happy to know her girl wanted to live with her dad, who Jolie accused of verbal and physical abuse following their 2016 plane fight.

The 17-year-old is said to have a special bond with her father even though her rest of the siblings do not have the same opinion of Pitt as her, a source told In Touch Weekly.

Speaking of Jolie’s reaction, the source told the publication, “[Angelina] knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” adding, “Naturally, Angelina wasn’t happy.”

“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up,” the source said, “She can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters.”

Back in 2022, a report by Life & Style delved into Shiloh’s bond with her father with whom she is “particularly close to Shiloh” as they share “the same passions.”

“The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth,” the tipster revealed. “Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages her to pursue her dreams.”

“She feels comfortable talking to her dad about anything,” they added.