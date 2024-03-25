King Charles ‘frustrated' as cancer hinders key monarchy plans

King Charles is reportedly fed up of his prolonged cancer treatment.



His Majesty, who has to forgo his royal duties as the monarch in order to get back in shape, feels the illness is a hurdle in his path.

The King’s nephew and Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips reveals: "He is in good spirits but ultimately he is hugely frustrated. He's frustrated he can't get on and do everything he wants to be able to do.”

He further tells Sky News AU: "But he is very pragmatic, he understands there's a period of time he really needs to focus on himself. But at the same time he is always pushing his staff and everybody - his doctors and nurses - to say 'can I do this, can I do that'."

Mr Philips, father-of-two, then added: "I think the overriding message is he is obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality and he's probably frustrated that his recovery is taking a little longer than he would want it to."