Lucas Bravo addresses Gabrielle's absence in 'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer

Lucas Bravo breaks silence over Gabrielle's absence in 'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer

Lucas Bravo was nowhere to be seen in the trailer for Emily in Paris season 5.

In the first trailer, Emily’s new romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) in Rome gets the limelight, with Bravo’s handsom chef Gabrielle not around.

Also absent in the trailer was Lucien Laviscount’s fan-favorite character, Alfie.

When asked about his absence in the trailer, he told E! News, "I would love to tell you something. I like the fact that I’m not in the trailer and that it creates a conversation, and I’m gonna keep the conversation running. I won’t say anything."

"I don’t know. I’m not in it," he added when asked if this hints at his fate in the show.

It was reported that Bravo reprised his role in season 5 and filmed scenes. However, the actor has been vocal about his disappointment with the choices his character has been making the past few seasons.

"In season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot," he noted in an interview with IndieWire.

"Or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him," he said candidly.

Clearly stating that he doeasn’t get any creative liberties with the charcatre, Bravo complained: "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply."

Emily in Paris returns to Netflix on December 18.