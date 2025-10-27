Suspect of stealing Beyonce’s unreleased music arrested

It is being reported that the police have taken the suspect Kelvin Evans into custody for stealing Beyonce’s unreleased music.

For those unaware, Evans attacked the rental car of the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress’ choreographer, Chsristopher Grant, in Georgia and stole a flash drive that had unreleased music.

An insider told Radar Online that even though the alleged thief is behind bars, cops have to crack the other part of the case by recovering the flash drive.

The source said, "The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list."

Evans, who has a history of arrest records, was arrested for a suspected parole violation in Hapeville, Georgia. Later, he was charged with “entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony.”

As per the statement of police, Grant was driving a Jeep Wagoneer when the alleged culprit stole two suitcases containing computer drives, laptops, a pair of AirPods Max headphones, clothing, sunglasses, and designer items by busting its windows in an Atlanta parking garage in July of this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident occurred during Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.