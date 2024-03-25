Kate Middleton parents throwing ‘safety blanket' for Prince George and siblings

Kate Middleton’s parents are reportedly playing a key role in maintaining her sanity amid cancer diagnosis.



The Princess of Wales is relying on Carol and Michael Middleton to throw a safety blanket on her children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal commentator and biographer Duncan Larcombe told the Mirror: "I think Carole and Michael will be supporting the family a lot. I think they were made aware of [the cancer] when Kate was made aware of it, and have played an important part in supporting the family since.”

"They'll have rallied around her, especially her young family. Carole and Michael will have essentially thrown a safety blanket around the young children to help protect them. In times like this for Kate, it is hugely important. It is crucial the children are looked after carefully,” he added.

"William is very much like the adopted son to Carole and Michael Middleton - and he always has been. One of the things that has clearly strengthened William and Kate's relationship from the beginning was the fact that Kate came from a very tight-knit family. It is something that he has kind of lacked in his life, obviously losing his mother,” added the commentator.

He then opined: “So it is only natural [Carole and Michael] will step into the breach and support [the Waleses] throughout this in every way. The Middletons are the perfect antidote really to the pomp and pageantry of the Royal Family, because they are quite an ordinary family unit, which will be important to help aid Kate's recovery. I think what we will see now over the next coming weeks and months is William really focusing on the Middleton family and really being that adopted son."