Ozzy Osbourne makes health announcement ahead of final gig

Ozzy Osbourne gives health update ahead of July show

Ozzy Osbourne has decided to persevere against his health issues ahead of his final gig.

The confirmation came during a recent The Guardian interview where the 76-year-old singer and songwriter responded resiliently to his upcoming gig.

“I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can,” he said. “So all I can do is turn up.”

The last show by the Black Sabbath frontman and the metal icons, titled Back to the Beginning, will be held at the band’s beloved Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.

The show will feature an all-star line-up throughout the day including Metallica, Slayer, Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Gojira, KoRn, and Anthrax.

Osbourne has faced several health issues in recent years, including pneumonia, a form of Parkinson’s disease, and a 2019 fall that aggravated an earlier spinal injury.

Earlier this week, the frontman of another band on the bill, Tool, was also skeptical about Osbourne’s ability to perform.

“I’m cautious about saying, ‘Yeah! All in, he’s gonna do it,’" Maynard James Keenan said.

“I don’t know what kind of modern miracles we’ll come up with to get him on stage to do the songs, but this is gonna be a challenge for them. So, I’m honoured to be a part of it, but I’m kinda preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.”