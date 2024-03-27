Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle is reportedly expanding her business plans for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.



According to a report by the People magazine, Meghan is pursuing trademarks for exclusive rights to sell cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, gardening gear and pet accessories.

The plan also includes selling tableware and jarred food products.

Meghan launched American Riviera Orchard earlier this month that accompanied Instagram page.



According to the publication, the trademark applications were filed on March 9 with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

It reveals that American Riviera Orchard plans to sell goods in nearly every lifestyle lane.

It lists "Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations; Bath soap; Bar soap; Non-medicated hand soaps: Body creams: Bath oil: Body lotions; Cosmetics; Body oil; Scented oils; Air fragrance reed diffusers; Fragrances; Room fragrances; Incense."

