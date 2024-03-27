 
menu

Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Meghan Markles major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle is reportedly expanding her business plans for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

According to a report by the People magazine, Meghan is pursuing trademarks for exclusive rights to sell cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, gardening gear and pet accessories.

The plan also includes selling tableware and jarred food products.

Meghan launched American Riviera Orchard earlier this month that  accompanied Instagram page.

According to the publication, the trademark applications were filed on March 9 with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

It reveals that American Riviera Orchard plans to sell goods in nearly every lifestyle lane.

It lists "Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts not for medical purposes; Non-medicated hair preparations; Bath soap; Bar soap; Non-medicated hand soaps: Body creams: Bath oil: Body lotions; Cosmetics; Body oil; Scented oils; Air fragrance reed diffusers; Fragrances; Room fragrances; Incense."

The new business plan of Meghan Markle has been revealed days after Kate Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

More From Entertainment:

Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise

Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells video

Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells
Sean video

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online
King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer video

King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness

King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness
Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK

Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK
King Charles will put an end to false speculations about his health at Easter: Source

King Charles will put an end to false speculations about his health at Easter: Source
Piers Morgan strongly responds to Stephen Colbert's fresh remarks about Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan strongly responds to Stephen Colbert's fresh remarks about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Prince William's horrid history unearthed with ‘no speaks' for years video

Prince Harry, Prince William's horrid history unearthed with ‘no speaks' for years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return as working royals 'on their own terms'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return as working royals 'on their own terms'
Prince William desperate to go away with Kate Middleton, kids for Easter video

Prince William desperate to go away with Kate Middleton, kids for Easter
King Charles makes first appearance after big decision amid cancer treatment video

King Charles makes first appearance after big decision amid cancer treatment