 
menu

Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has seemingly received massive support from Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner days after the US reality TV star mocked Kate Middleton.

Kim Kardashian mocked Kate Middleton with her insensitive Instagram post.

On March 17, the reality star took to Instagram and shared multiple photographs with the caption: "On my way to go find Kate".

Kim Kardashian's post was considered a jibe at the future queen following the cruel conspiracy theories that were made about the royal during her recuperation from surgery before she confirmed her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

She is under pressure to apologise for Kate Middleton joke.

Amid this, Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner has seemingly extended support to Meghan Markle after the royal launched her new brand with Instagram return.

Kris Jenner has offered her support to Meghan Markle by following her on American Riviera Orchard official Instagram page.

Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton

It is also reported that Prince Harry has been spotted hanging out with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend recently.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry
Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes

Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family
Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton? video

Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer video

King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer
Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth

Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth
King Charles makes powerful statement amid abdication rumours video

King Charles makes powerful statement amid abdication rumours
Shiloh Jolie Pitt refrains from taking sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie messy feud video

Shiloh Jolie Pitt refrains from taking sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie messy feud
Prince Harry plans to meet King Charles as monarch fears 'real risk'

Prince Harry plans to meet King Charles as monarch fears 'real risk'
King Charles warned ahead of major public appearance at Easter Service

King Charles warned ahead of major public appearance at Easter Service
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship