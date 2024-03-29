Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has seemingly received massive support from Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner days after the US reality TV star mocked Kate Middleton.



Kim Kardashian mocked Kate Middleton with her insensitive Instagram post.

On March 17, the reality star took to Instagram and shared multiple photographs with the caption: "On my way to go find Kate".

Kim Kardashian's post was considered a jibe at the future queen following the cruel conspiracy theories that were made about the royal during her recuperation from surgery before she confirmed her cancer diagnosis on March 22.



She is under pressure to apologise for Kate Middleton joke.

Amid this, Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner has seemingly extended support to Meghan Markle after the royal launched her new brand with Instagram return.

Kris Jenner has offered her support to Meghan Markle by following her on American Riviera Orchard official Instagram page.

It is also reported that Prince Harry has been spotted hanging out with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend recently.