Jim Parson spills on 'Young Sheldon' upcoming cameo

Jim Parsons' experience of reprising his Big Bang Theory character for Young Sheldon turned out to be “sweeter” than expected.

On Friday, the 51-year-old actor appeared on Today where host Craig Melvin asked him about his upcoming cameo on the prequel of the science-comedy show.

Claiming that it was both “very weird” but also “very beautiful,” Jim said, “Big Bang Theory was always a live show, and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show. And I gotta do it with Mayim [Bialik] — we both played Sheldon and Amy in the series. And to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy. Instead, it was really sweet.”

“It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was grateful that they asked us to do it,” he added.

Young Sheldon, starring Iain Armitage as boy genius Sheldon Cooper, will be coming to an end after seven seasons on May 16, with Jim and Mayim Bialik reprising their roles as Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler from BBT.