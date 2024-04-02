 
Prince Harry's true feelings after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

A royal expert has revealed Prince Harry’s true feelings following his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to the Mirror UK, royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop claimed that the latest revelations might have heightened Prince Harry's beliefs about his position in the royal family.

She said: "Harry is the self-identifying royal 'spare'. And in the wake of his sister-in-law's health revelations, I expect he feels more spare than ever."

Last month, Kate Middleton confirmed her shock cancer diagnosis, saying “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Following this announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to Kate and extended her best wishes.

They issued a statement saying, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

