'The Bear' season 3 renewal is not the ONLY good news for fans

Not just season 3, The Bear might be ready for another installment, according to FX Chairman John Landgraf.

The dramedy was officially renewed in November 2023 when the SAG-AFTRA strike ended after 118 days as it had delayed production on many other FX shows as well.

The President of FX Entertainment Nick Grad had said at the time, "What they [cast and crew] have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

However, according to reports by Entertainment Tonight, the production is already making season 4 a work in progress as local outlets in Chicago claimed that The Bear was filming additional episodes on top of season 3.

In March, Reel Chicago reported production members saying that the additional episodes are part of season 3, while others claimed that the episodes are for season 4 instead.

Moreover, they also claimed that the leading cast i.e. Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri are in “full support” of the shooting either way.