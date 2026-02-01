Taylor Swift peak 'New Heights' cameo in Travis Kelce's latest podcast

Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift on 'New Heights' in August for the first time but not the last

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop superstar became a part of her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, despite not appearing in the frame.

During the latest episode of the podcast released earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, broke into a smile suddenly mid-way through conversation with Jason Kelce seemingly grinning at someone he saw behind the camera.

Since Travis appeared happy to be distracted by whomever he saw, and continued to look on while trying to circle back to what Jason was saying, Swifties were convinced that the Opalite hitmaker, 36, would have passed by.

Eagle-eyed fans flocked to social media and shared the sweet clip from the podcast, calling it "basically a Taylor Swift cameo."

X users noted how the star athlete appeared to be trying hard to keep a straight face, joking, "Fighting for his life over there. He can't hide that smile no matter what. We all know."

While others also chimed in to comment on the brief romantic moment, writing, "So cute bro," and "That was adorable."

Although this might be an off-screen cameo for the Eras Tour performer, she has already once made an appearance as a guest, back in August when she announced her album, Life of a Showgirl, during the podcast.