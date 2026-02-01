Grammys 2026: Nominations list revealed with Gaga, Kendrick leading

February 01, 2026
The 2026 Grammys are almost here, and the nominations have finally been announced.
Music fans have a lot to look forward to this year, with big names like Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny leading the way.
The awards will take place on 1 February 2026 at Los Angeles’s Crypto Arena, celebrating music released between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025.
Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar are dominating the nominations with seven and nine nods each.
Album of the Year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Record of the Year
DtMF — Bad Bunny
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety — Doechii
Wildflower — Billie Eilish
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA
The Subway — Chappell Roan
Apt — Rose and Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marías
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Song of the Year
'Abracadabra' — Lady Gaga
'Anxiety' — Doechii
'Apt' — Rosé and Bruno Mars
'DtMF' — Bad Bunny
'Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]' – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
'Luther' — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
'Manchild' — Sabrina Carpenter
'Wildflower' — Billie Eilish
Producer of the Year, Non—Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Best Country Song
'Bitin’ List' — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
'Good News' — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
'I Never Lie' — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
'Somewhere Over Laredo' — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
'A Song to Sing' — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar a Day — Charlie Crockett
American Romance — Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
Ain’t In It for my Health — Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church
Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll
Postcards from Texas — Miranda Lambert
Best Pop Solo Performance
'Daisies' — Justin Bieber
Manchild' — Sabrina Carpenter
'Disease' — Lady Gaga
'The Subway' — Chappell Roan
'Messy' — Lola Young
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Best Rock Album
Private Music – Deftones
I Quit – Haim
From Zero – Linkin Park
Never Enough – Turnstile
Idols – Yungblud
Best R&B Album
Beloved — Giveon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mur — Leon Thomas
Best Global Music Album
Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
Single Lady — Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Reggae Album
Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
From Within — Mortimer
No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely
According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet
Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison
Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality
The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding
Fans have plenty to look forward to with pop, rap, country, jazz, global music, and K-Pop in Song of the Year for the first time.