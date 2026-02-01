Grammys 2026: Nominations list revealed with Gaga, Kendrick leading

Grammys 2026: Nominations list revealed with Gaga and Kendrick leading

The 2026 Grammys are almost here, and the nominations have finally been announced.



Music fans have a lot to look forward to this year, with big names like Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny leading the way.

The awards will take place on 1 February 2026 at Los Angeles’s Crypto Arena, celebrating music released between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025.

Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar are dominating the nominations with seven and nine nods each.

Here are the nominations:

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year

DtMF — Bad Bunny

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety — Doechii

Wildflower — Billie Eilish

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA

The Subway — Chappell Roan

Apt — Rose and Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Song of the Year

'Abracadabra' — Lady Gaga

'Anxiety' — Doechii

'Apt' — Rosé and Bruno Mars

'DtMF' — Bad Bunny

'Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]' – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

'Luther' — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

'Manchild' — Sabrina Carpenter

'Wildflower' — Billie Eilish

Producer of the Year, Non—Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Country Song

'Bitin’ List' — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

'Good News' — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

'I Never Lie' — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

'Somewhere Over Laredo' — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

'A Song to Sing' — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day — Charlie Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t In It for my Health — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church

Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll

Postcards from Texas — Miranda Lambert

Best Pop Solo Performance

'Daisies' — Justin Bieber

Manchild' — Sabrina Carpenter

'Disease' — Lady Gaga

'The Subway' — Chappell Roan

'Messy' — Lola Young

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Best Rock Album

Private Music – Deftones

I Quit – Haim

From Zero – Linkin Park

Never Enough – Turnstile

Idols – Yungblud

Best R&B Album

Beloved — Giveon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

Mur — Leon Thomas

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr

PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

Single Lady — Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké

Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel

BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi

From Within — Mortimer

No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison

Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding

Fans have plenty to look forward to with pop, rap, country, jazz, global music, and K-Pop in Song of the Year for the first time.