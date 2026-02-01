Justin Timberlake celebrates music and friendship in heartfelt comeback

Justin Timberlake returned to the stage for the first time since revealing he has Lyme Disease, giving fans an emotional performance after a difficult few years.

Last summer, the singer shared that the illness had been affecting him during his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which ended in 2024.

Justin, however, explained that living with Lyme Disease can be exhausting both physically and mentally and wanted to let people know what he went through.

On January 29, the No Angels singer performed at the Recording Academy Honours Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles.

The night was a tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator Pharrell Williams where the singer and actor performed hits they worked on together.

The songs included Senorita, Rock Your Body and Like I Love You, as well as a medley of Pharrell’s own songs.

During his speech, Pharrell praised Timberlake, saying, “You reminded this community of how you love us so much and what we mean to you.”

The past few years have been rough for the star as he cancelled shows due to illness and injuries and in 2024 he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, later urging fans not to drink and drive.

Justin’s return to the stage was low key but meaningful as fans saw a singer who has faced struggles but is ready to perform again.