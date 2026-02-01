Epstein files name Jay-Z, Harvey Weinstein in serious claims

Jay-Z, Harvey Weinstein and Pusha T are back in the headlines after their names appeared in newly released Epstein files.



These documents came out as part of a government effort to share records connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

The names showed up in anonymous “crisis intake” reports which was sent to a crisis hotline set up after Epstein was arrested.

One report mentioned Jay-Z and Weinstein with claims dating back to the 1990s, while another mentioned Pusha T.

However, these documents make clear that these are unverified allegations from callers and are not based on Epstein’s personal records, flight logs or confirmed investigations.

Legal experts explained that being named in these reports does not mean someone committed a crime or was investigated.

The hotline collected tips from the public and did not independently verify any of the claims.

Despite this, the release sparked a lot of discussion online, as people debate what the documents really mean.

Authorities and journalists asked for caution, reminding everyone to keep the unconfirmed claims away from verified facts.

The Epstein files, meanwhile, continue to be closely checked as one of the most closely watched legal cases in recent years