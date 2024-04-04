Mel B explains why she 'can't' give 'Spice Girls' reunion details

Mel B recently revealed that she's been kicked out of Spice Girls' WhatsApp group due to her excitement over a potential reunion.

The singer has been constantly hinting at the band coming back together to celebrate 30th anniversary, even after Victoria Beckham confirming that there will only be a 'quite meal.'

According to DailyMail report, during her appearance on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, Mel B explained that talking too much about secret plans got her into trouble with the other Spice Girls.

When Allison asked Mel B, "I heard you got kicked out of the WhatsApp group as well?" she replied, "That always happens to me… because I say things."

She continues, "You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years. And you know, we've got a lot to celebrate the fact that we're all still healthy and living life and all talking still."

"It's great, so I need to be careful not to say too much and get kicked out again!" she added with a laugh.

Mel B further remained cautious about the details, stating, "We are wanting to do something and we are but I can't really tell you because I'll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again so I have to be really careful."