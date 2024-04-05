Kate Middleton still fears privacy leaks ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

Kate Middleton stills fears privacy leaks ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit

Kate Middleton still has not gotten over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s past behaviour as she fears her private details would be leaked if the couple visits her in UK.



This comes ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s UK visit scheduled for May to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. It is still not confirmed if the Duchess would be accompanying him or not.

Speaking on the matter, a source told In Touch Weekly that Kate and Prince William believes that Harry “simply can’t be trusted.”

The source said Harry had no idea how bad Kate’s condition was when he visited UK in February to meet King Charles, following the news of his cancer diagnosis.

They said the Walses did not trust Harry with “news this sensitive” and kept it from him and his wife till Kate was able to make the public announcement.

The Princess of Wales took her time to reveal the tragic news because “it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

“She was focused on their well-being and her healing. The last thing she needed was to worry about her health issues getting leaked,” the insider shared.