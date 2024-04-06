Kim Kardashian would rather do THIS than date after Odell Beckham split

file footage

Kim Kardashian is reportedly happy being single after Odell Beckham Jr. split and has better things to do than go on first dates.



Kim and Odell were first linked after they attended the Fourth of July party last year, and then all but confirmed their romance on March 10 at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party.

In a clip from the party, the duo were seen chatting intimately, with Kim lovingly touching Odell’s face and seemingly singing to him.

However, recent reports allege the duo have called it quits. Now, an insider has claimed the American Horror Story actress is doing just fine.

"Kim has really not been single in so long. Not really since her divorce [from Kanye West]. She was always talking to someone, if not seriously dating them," the source told Star.

"What people don’t really know about Kim is that most of her best friends are from high school and not the 'scene,'" the source added. "She wants to spend more time with these friends and their families and take time to just relax and spend weekends at her kids’ sports games rather than on first dates."

Back in February, Kim opened up about dating and how her “really big” lifestyle would take a “unique” man to be happy with it.

"There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,'" she told James Corden on his podcast. "I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot."