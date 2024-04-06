Robert Pattinson already planning baby no.2 with Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson is not done making babies with Suki Waterhouse as insiders reveal that he’s “unfazed” by the demanding job of fatherhood.

Last week, the Twilight actor and 32-year-old singer confirmed the birth of their first child after they were seen pushing a stroller in a Los Angeles park.

Later, Suki shared a picture of herself cradling and holding her newborn while standing outdoors, and penned in the caption with a red heart emoji, “Welcome to the world angel."

A source told Daily Mail that Robert is so happy with Suki’s way of adapting to motherhood and this new phase of life that he’s already planning on baby number two with her.

Claiming that the Good Looking hitmaker “feels ready,” they said, “Rob has taken to fatherhood the same way he has taken his film roles, with complete seriousness and joy.”

“He didn't know what it would be like but it's just blowing his mind. And to see how Suki has adapted and changed this soon since birth has warmed his heart in a way that is unexplainable,” the tipster shared.

They further added, “Rob wants more children, and once Suki has the same idea, he is keen to try for another as soon as she is ready. They are having a really fun time being parents and it feels like second nature to them.”