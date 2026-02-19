

Bad Bunny lands major film project after Super Bowl halftime triumph

Bad Bunny is stepping into his first leading film role fresh off his history-making Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month.

The global music superstar has been cast in Porto Rico, a sweeping Caribbean western and historical drama directed by Grammy-winning rapper René “Residente” Pérez Joglar in his feature debut.

The project boasts an all-star ensemble, including Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton, and Javier Bardem, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu serving as executive producer.

Viggo Mortensen

Co-written by Residente and Birdman screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris, the film is inspired by the life of Puerto Rican revolutionary José Maldonado Román, known as Águila Blanca, who fought against colonialism in the late 19th century.

Residente described the film as a “reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

Norton added that bringing Residente and Bad Bunny together is “like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that’s been waiting for it.”

Edward Norton

The announcement came just days after Bad Bunny’s electrifying halftime performance alongside Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, which drew 128.2 million viewers and sparked a surge in travel interest to Puerto Rico.

Produced by 1868 Studios in partnership with Sony Music Latin-Iberia, Class 5 Films, and Live Nation Studios, Porto Rico promises to blend historical scope with visceral drama and lyrical storytelling.

Javier Bardem

With Bad Bunny at the center, the film marks a bold new chapter in his career.

His involvement in Porto Rico continues that celebration of Boricua identity, weaving his artistry into a cinematic tribute to the island’s roots.