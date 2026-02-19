Lewis Hamilton stays closemouthed over Kim Kardashian rumours

The Formula One paddock loves speed. It also loves gossip.

And lately, the chatter has centered on Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian, who were spotted together at this year’s Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

Enter teammate George Russell, mic’d up during a preseason F1 shoot and clearly enjoying himself. Walking up to Hamilton, he asked: “All loved up, or, what’s the latest?”

Hamilton grinned – and swiftly pivoted to discussing seating arrangements.

When pressed more directly by Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz, he was firmer: “It's my private life, I'm not talking about that.”

The twist? This isn’t some random Hollywood crossover. Hamilton has known Kardashian for years, back when she was married to Kanye West. He attended events with them, from GQ’s Men of the Year in London to Glastonbury in 2016.

West once recalled, "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio... Everybody's like, 'Oh my God. It's really good.'"

Hamilton has also been friendly with Kendall and Kris Jenner – even getting Monaco Grand Prix cheers.

As for Kardashian’s ex? A source told Daily Mail: "'Ye is jealous, yup, it feels weird for him... It felt weird with Pete Davidson and now it feels weird with Lewis Hamilton.'"

Romance or just timing? Hamilton’s keeping his foot on the gas – and his lips sealed.