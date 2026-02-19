Paul Mescal meets up with Paul McCartney amid ‘Beatles’ filming

Paul Mescal went meta as he stepped out to support Paul McCartney, who he will play in the four upcoming Beatles films, at a special screening of Man on the Run.

The Amazon MGM Studios documentary is based on the legendary musician’s life and career post the breakup of The Beatles, specifically focusing on his success in the 1970s and subsequent work with his short-lived band, Wings.

While Gracie Abrams also joined the two Pauls at the event, as the official date and girlfriend of the Irish actor.

Man on the Run held an exclusive screening in London ahead of its eventual release on streaming via Prime Video, February 27.

McCartney also joked with the documentary’s director Morgan Neville at the celebration, saying, “I want to say thank you to Morgan for keeping all the embarrassing moments that I asked him to take out.”

He followed it up by adding, “No, he’s made a good film, so thank you, Morgan.”

While reflecting on his career with The Beatles, he continued, “I loved all the guys in the Beatles. We had so much in common, and we were like a little magical foursome.”

Furthermore, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paul McCartney brought the house down with the quip, “It was just a magic grouping, and we did OK.”

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal will portray the 83-year-old rock icon in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which also stars Harrison Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn as the rest of the famous quartet. The actors have been photographed during the project’s production in England several times since it began earlier this year.

The four biopics will be simultaneously released into cinemas on April 7, 2028.