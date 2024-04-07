John Mulaney has been Olivia Munn's ‘pillar of strength' during cancer battle

file footage

John Mulaney has been the rock supporting his girlfriend Olivia Munn as she battles cancer.



According to a source, John has been there for Olivia, with whom he shares a son Malcolm, 2.

“He’s been a huge pillar of strength for Olivia,” the insider told Us Weekly. “He knows it wasn’t an easy process and is so inspired by her bravery.”

The Buddy Games actress revealed on March 13 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment for the disease.

Olivia,43, shared snaps from the hospital and a video where a doctor tried to lift her spirits before surgery.





"I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year — at my next scheduled mammogram — except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life,” she wrote.

"Dr. Alibadi looked at factors like my age, familial b----- cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37 percent. Because of thats score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both b-------. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-moving cancer," she added.

"30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next," she shared.

"I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any women who might have to face this one day,”

Olivia went on to urge other women to get checked for the disease. She also left an encouraging comment on Princess Kate’s post revealing she had cancer.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have known each other for more than a decade and began dating in May 2021.