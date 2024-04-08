Kim Kardashian, North West can earn thousands of dollars from TikTok alone

North West is already making thousands of dollars from her TikTok account alone.

The 10-year-old and her reality TV star mother Kim Kardashian entertain a huge following of 19.2 million on their joint TikTok account as their videos have received a total 481 million likes until now.

Furthermore, it appears that the eldest daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West may start earning about $30,000 from her entertaining and trendy dance videos

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, an account with 19 million followers and 481 million likes could generate between $30,402 - $45,604 per post.

Moreover, Tikcalculator estimated that the mother-daughter’s earnings per video would be nearly $30,657.

Hype Audit, on the other hand, totaled Kim and North's earnings to a lesser number and anticipated that they would make between $16,000 - $25,000.

It appears that North's fan base is expanding rapidly as data from Viralyft.com shows 800,000 new followers in February alone, bringing her total to an incredible 18.9 million.

She has already garnered 1.9 million more since then which brings her total to just under 20 million in April.