'Blue's Clues' star Steve Burns breaks silence on 'Quiet on Set' docuseries

Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns recently reacted to the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.

The Investigation Discovery project features former child stars and crew members recalling their experiences on the sets of various Nickelodeon shows in the ‘90s and 2000s.

The docuseries main highlight has been Drake Bell who accused dialogue coach Brian Peck of sexual abuse which also got him a sentence of 16 months in prison, 2004 for “sexually assaulting” a minor, however, at that time the kid’s identity was kept a secret.

Speaking with Today.com, Steve said, “I don’t have any particular insight into any of that. I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say, other than that it’s heartbreaking.”

The 50-year-old TV presenter, who hosted popular Nick Jr. series Blue’s Clues from 1996 to 2002, also clarified that Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon programmes “were so different.”

“We’re in New York, they’re in L.A. There’s no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing,” he added.