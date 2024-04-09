 
menu

'Blue's Clues' star Steve Burns breaks silence on 'Quiet on Set' docuseries

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

Blues Clues star Steve Burns breaks silence on Quiet on Set docuseries

Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns recently reacted to the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.

The Investigation Discovery project features former child stars and crew members recalling their experiences on the sets of various Nickelodeon shows in the ‘90s and 2000s.

The docuseries main highlight has been Drake Bell who accused dialogue coach Brian Peck of sexual abuse which also got him a sentence of 16 months in prison, 2004 for “sexually assaulting” a minor, however, at that time the kid’s identity was kept a secret.

Speaking with Today.com, Steve said, “I don’t have any particular insight into any of that. I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say, other than that it’s heartbreaking.”

The 50-year-old TV presenter, who hosted popular Nick Jr. series Blue’s Clues from 1996 to 2002, also clarified that Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon programmes “were so different.”

“We’re in New York, they’re in L.A. There’s no overlap whatsoever between any of those shows and what we were doing,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Kaia Gerber reveals unusual way Cindy Crawford prepared her for modeling career video

Kaia Gerber reveals unusual way Cindy Crawford prepared her for modeling career
King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle's approval?

King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet unlikely without Meghan Markle's approval?
King Charles, Prince William dubbed ‘hypocrites' over latest move

King Charles, Prince William dubbed ‘hypocrites' over latest move
'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan hypes up the finale: 'It will be great'

'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan hypes up the finale: 'It will be great'
Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family video

Meghan Markle failed to understand ‘pecking order' of Royal Family
Meghan Markle misses opportunity to be of value for the Royal family

Meghan Markle misses opportunity to be of value for the Royal family
Meghan Markle rushing her exploitation of Prince Harry's kith and kin video

Meghan Markle rushing her exploitation of Prince Harry's kith and kin
Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans

Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans