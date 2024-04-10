King Charles plans on 'extending olive branch' amid cancer battle

King Charles might just be planning on amending broken royal family bonds by extending an olive branch to his youngest son, Prince Harry and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle.

According to Express, the 71-year-old monarch would extend an invitation for them to come stop by Balmoral Castle in Scotland this summer for one reason in particular.

When King Charles retires to the Scottish countryside annually, he is accompanied by members of his family, from the Prince and Princess of Wales, to his siblings.

Keeping in light the reigning sovereign was recently diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after he visited a hospital to undergo procedure to have his enlarged prostate operated.

Upon learning of the diagnosis, and after it was announced publicly, Prince Harry immediately flew to the UK, arriving at Clarence House to visit his father.

According to Page Six, King Charles may be wanting to see his grandchildren, the Duke and Duchess’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as he battles his ailment.

“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short," an insider revealed.