How did OJ Simpson divide The Kardashian family?

A resurfaced interview of Kim Kardashian was doing rounds on the internet after the death of OJ Simpson in which she said the infamous football star case created cracks within her family because her parents were on the opposite side of each other on the issue.



In a throwback interview with David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the host asked the SKIMS founder about her family connection with him.

"It was dinnertime and we were all sitting down and i answered the phone and it was a call from jail and it was OJ and I handed my mum the phone 'cause he wanted to speak to her and I just remember them getting into it," the mother-of-four shared.

Kim explained her mother Kris Jenner was a close friend of OJ's wife Nicole Brown and was sure that the late NFL star murdered her.

"My mum was extremely vocal on her feelings," noting, "She believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatising for her."

Her father, meanwhile, was at odds with her mother's firm belief as Robert Kardashian was one of the lawyers of the 76-year-old.

Due to these divergent viewpoints, cracks started to widen within the Kardashian family.

The fashion mogul shared, "Then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there."

Noting, "So we didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids 'cause we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings."

"It kind of tore our family apart, I'd say, for the whole time of the trial," Kim stressed.