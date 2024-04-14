Meghan Markle UK arrival will ‘overshadow' Prince Harry achievement?

Meghan Markle is urged to leave grudges aside to mend rift with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to join Prince Harry in his upcoming trip to the UK, is told to keep away from the limelight amid Kate and King Charles cancer diagnosis.

PR expert Lynn Carratt tells Mirror: “It is believed that he wants to see his family while he is here, particularly his father, who is undergoing cancer treatment.”

She added: "Efforts seem to have already being made to mend their relationship.

"It is uncertain whether Meghan will accompany him on the trip, I’m sure Harry will want his wife at his side at such a big event - the Invictus games are his legacy and she is often there to support him at Invictus Games events."

She went on to note: "Meghan may feel uneasy about coming to the UK since, as she knows, she is not as popular here as she is in America. There is a risk of her overshadowing the event and becoming the centre of attention, which I am sure she is mindful of.

"However, with the children being a bit older to travel now, I’m sure Harry would relish the opportunity to spend time with his father, along with Lilibet and Archie in a private visit with his family,” she concluded.