Robyn Dixon breaks silence on her 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' fate

Robyn Dixon has finally spilled the beans on her The Real Housewives of Potomac gig.

The 45-year-old actress announced during the latest episode of her podcast Reasonably Shady that she won’t be returning for the ninth season of the Andy Cohen production.

She went on to establish that her exit is based on the network’s decision of “not inviting” her back.

"Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision,” Robyn said.

However, she is satisfied with how things closed out as she told her RHOP costar Bryant, "I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show.”

"Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1. I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed love to me,” Robyn continued.