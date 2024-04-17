 
Meghan Markle fears kids will ‘blame' her for keeping away from cousins

Meghan Markle reportedly misses some aspect of her life in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left the country alongside Prince Harry back in 2020, does not entirely hate her time there.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn tells Mirror: "It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the UK – she has already publicly stated that she will not return to the UK, and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain."

He then added: "On the other hand, we should always remember that phrase - ‘never say never,’ because it will come back to haunt you when you change your mind, especially if you are a public figure like Meghan.”

The expert continued: “A friend of the couple – one of Meghan’s few aristocratic friends from her time in the UK - told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals."

