‘Hot' Prince Harry steals show at match as Meghan Markle gets ‘cream,

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of forging moments of success to create a picture-perfect new Netflix series.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Who were spotted in Florida this week for a polo championship, conveniently witnessed Prince Harry’s team win at the tournament.

Speaking about the choreographed events, royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "Is it a Jilly Cooper novel? Or perhaps a Hollywood film? No, it’s the Sussexes providing real-life drama in the only way American ‘royalty’ can – on and off the Polo pitch. According to his Argentinian rival (and friend) Nacho Figueras, 'Harry is a very good rider'.

She then commented: "And sure enough Haz scored the opening goal at the weekend's charity fundraiser in Wellington. He shone off the pitch too, in white slacks and a crisp blue shirt, clinching the trophy for his team Royal Salute Sentebale.

"The choreography was exquisite and we all know why. Meghan was in charge. Sparkling in a white halter neck (a clever spin on one-time ropes of royal pearls), the Duchess was unafraid to take matters in hand, commandeering the Sentebale Polo Cup photo-ops with a deft flick of the wrist. Here is a woman comfortable both in front and behind the camera.

"Naysayers groaned at Meghan’s presumptive style. But not Netflix, who has just signed a slate of new productions with Archewell Productions, including one focused on polo – the sport of kings. In Harry and Meghan’s world, a flick of the wrist, and anything is possible,” noted the expert.

"Including true love. Irrespective of the inevitable side-sniping, the Sussexes were on dazzling form at the weekend. Hot Harry stole the show and his wife looked like the cat who got the cream. But the biggest winner is America,” mocked Dr Dunlop.