Victoria Beckham takes credit for David Beckham's football skills

Victoria Beckham wants her followers to know the truth behind David Beckham’s impeccable football skills.

On Wednesday, the sports legend posted a string of sweet tributes for his wife who turned 50.

David took to his Instagram stories and shared adorable throwback pictures of their early days as a couple, penning, “Love you so much, 50 never looked so good.”

He also poked fun at Victoria by posting a childhood picture of her standing in a sports tracksuit with a football.

“I love u @victoriabeckham. I knew she always loved football,” David wrote.

Resharing the picture, the former Spice Girls took a dig at her husband of 24 years and wrote on her Instagram, “Turns out I taught David everything he knows about the game!!”

Previously Victoria has expressed her disinterest in football despite being married to one of the country's most famous players.

In their early dating days, the fashion designer made several appearances during David's games for clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, but made it clear that she only attended those matches for her beau.

“I am not into football at all. I wasn’t into football then [when we started dating], I’m not into football now. But I’d seen pictures of him in magazines, and he was obviously a very good-looking boy … the fact I went to the games really was just to kind of, some would say "stalk" him,” she said in the Netflix docuseries Beckham.