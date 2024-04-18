 
Taylor Lautner makes rare comments about Robert Pattinson

Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Taylor Lautner makes rare comments about Robert Pattinson
Taylor Lauter, who previously dated Taylor Swift, recently got candid about his relationship with Robert Pattinson.

The acting sensation marked his presence on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast alongside his wife Taylor Dome Lautner.

During this chat, the Home Team alum weighed in on the infamous Edward and Jacob "rivalry" in The Twilight Saga, which is a series of five fantasy movies based on Stephanie Meyer’s novels.

When the show host asked him regarding his initial reaction to this split among the Twilight fans, he admitted that handling this “rivalry” was quite tough for him if not for his co-star, Robert.

"I think it was tough,” Taylor declared starting the discussion.

“I don't know for him, but for me at least it definitely — especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't,” he even confessed and continued, “But it's hard not to sometimes."

He also shared that even though the task to deal with Team Edward and Team Jacob “rivalry” was pretty "difficult" and "awkward" for them, both the actors handled it adeptly.

Wrapping up the discussion, he said, "Rob and I were always able to [handle it]," in spite of being "very, very different people,"

