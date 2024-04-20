Taylor Swift taps Dead Poet Society actors for major role in 'Fortnight'

Taylor Swift’s music video for Fortnight features two specific actors who are familiar with the genre of her album.

The official video for the first track of her new album The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19, along with the other songs.

The black-and-white production shows the 14-time Grammy winner waking up and finding herself chained to a bed in a psychiatric facility.

“I was ‘supposed to be sent away, but they forgot to come and get me,” she sings.

The scene cuts to her joining Malone in a room full of typewriters as the words “I love you, it’s ruining my life" appear on her paper.

The video then sees the entrance of Dead Poet Society actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles who appear as scientists to check Taylor’s vitals before giving her a major shock.

The popstar posted several photos from the video on Instagram in which she gave the actors a special shoutout. "Tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets," she wrote.

"Todd' & 'Knox' from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It's quite an honor," Ethan also penned on his Instagram.

"Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone. carpe diem!" he added.

Charles also shared a photo from the set, adding, "I’ve admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level. Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being - Not to mention a kick a-- director to boot!"