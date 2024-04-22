Top 6 new sci fi shows and movies to watch right now

The sci-fi genre has been graced with some masterpieces in 2024. From shows bringing beloved games to life to old franchises adding new blockbusters to their empires, 2024 is already a year of sci fi greatness. Read on to find shows and movies to binge watch.

1. Three Body Problem (Netflix)

Netflix has brought to life Chinese author Liu Cixin’s novel of the same name. The plot explores a physicist’s life in China in the ‘70s during the Cultural revolution.



Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), gets recruited by the military for a top secret project that would utilize her genius as a physicist. She manages to contact aliens four light years away from the earth and they respond. The show moves between Ye’s life in the ‘70s and the consequences of her actions in the present.

2. Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix)

When strange parasitic creatures fall on the earth from outer space, a group of people, called The Grey, begin to devise strategies on combating them and keeping the news off social media and the TV. The parasites infect humans in a way that they can transform their heads into anything they want.



3. Fallout (Amazon Prime Video)

After the buzz around The Last Of Us and other shows based on beloved games, Fallout has finally been adapted into a live action series. The series will follow the same premise as the game. In a postapocalyptic world which has suffered from nuclear decimation, people live underground to be safe from radiation, as well as mutants and bandits.



4. The Signal (Netflix)

In this space-themed show, an astronaut named Paula (Peri Baumeister) goes missing when she returns from a space mission sponsored by an Indian billionaire woman. Her husband Sven (Florian David Fitz), and their 10-year-old daughter Charlie (Yuna Bennett) then frantically look for answers and end up discovering a great threat to the whole planet.

5. Dune: Part Two

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson in lead roles, this sequel to 2021’s Dune is hailed by critics. This sequel continues Paul Atreides’ journey as he joins Chani and the Fremen and aims to take revenge against the conspirators who killed his family members in the first movie, while preventing a horrifying future he can foresee. Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name has been adapted into these critically acclaimed movies by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.



6. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

In this sequel to Godzilla Vs Kong, the cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Hall, Henry, and Hottle have reprised their roles from the previous hit film.



Godzilla and Kong both keep on fighting monsters to save the earth. Kong then discovers that more of his species have survived deep within the planet. However, their intentions for the planet may not be the same as his. The duo have an unprecedented threat at their hands in this masterpiece of a sequel from director Adam Wingard.