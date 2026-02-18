Hilary Duff break silence on complicated family dynamics

Hilary Duff is not sugarcoating it any more.

The former Lizzie McGuire star is opening up about her strained relationships with sister Hilary Duff and father Bob Duff – and she’s putting it straight into the music.

Ahead of her new album luck…or something, releasing on February 20, Duff, 38, told Glamour, “That’s my family. Those are the people that affect you the most, take up the most space naturally as a human who’s born into something. Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together.”

“You can only control your side and your street,” she added. “I’ve had a very complicated life, and my parents had a very complicated thing. I know it’s not rare, and I think it goes back to the theme of, why share now? I guess I just felt ready.”

Two tracks dive deep. In We Don’t Talk, Duff appears to reference her distance from Haylie: “I'm not sure when it happened, not even sure what it was about / If I did something different, would you feel something different? Would you at least let me hear you out?” She later calls it “emotional eviction.”

Meanwhile, the Optimist addresses her father with the lyric: “I wish I could sleep on planes, and that my father would really love me.”

Duff – who shares four kids with ex Mike Comrie and husband Matthew Koma – says the album reflects growth.

“I just felt really ready to share,” she said. “One, I wanted to stretch creatively, and two, I wanted to make something that I could connect with people again on the level of who I am now.”